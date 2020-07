Herget will have his contract purchased by the Rangers, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Jose Leclerc (shoulder) was placed on the 45-Day injured list Thursday, opening up a spot on the big-league roster for Herget. The right-hander made five appearances for the Reds in 2019, allowing three runs on right hits and three walks across 6.1 innings. He should fill a low-leverage relief role during his time with the big club.