Herget cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment twice following the end of the 2019 season, but he cleared waivers this time around and was assigned outright to Triple-A Nashville. The right-hander made his major-league debut last season, posting a 4.26 ERA over 6.1 innings for the Reds.

