Herget allowed one run on one hit while striking out a batter through an inning of work Saturday as he earned the win against the Astros.

Herget replaced Kyle Gibson in the seventh and gave up a quickly gave up a double to Aledmys Diaz to begin the inning. The Astros were able to score him on two sacrifice hits before Herget struck out Myles Straw to end the inning. The right-hander has a solid 3.20 ERA but his 17:14 K:BB across 19.2 innings is a bit concerning as he appears to have some trouble with locating his pitches.