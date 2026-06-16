Rangers' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in Monday's loss

Pederson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and was hit by a pitch in Monday's loss to Minnesota.

Pederson did all of Texas' offensive damage in the loss, clubbing a two-run homer into the right-field seats in the third inning. The veteran slugger entered Monday in a bit of a slump, having gone 3-for-21 (.143) across his previous eight appearances. On the year, Pederson has been an effective platoon bat against right-handed pitching, slashing .246/.352/.458 with nine homers, 25 RBI and 27 runs in 214 plate appearances.