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Rangers' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in Monday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pederson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and was hit by a pitch in Monday's loss to Minnesota.

Pederson did all of Texas' offensive damage in the loss, clubbing a two-run homer into the right-field seats in the third inning. The veteran slugger entered Monday in a bit of a slump, having gone 3-for-21 (.143) across his previous eight appearances. On the year, Pederson has been an effective platoon bat against right-handed pitching, slashing .246/.352/.458 with nine homers, 25 RBI and 27 runs in 214 plate appearances.

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