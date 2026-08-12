Rangers' Joc Pederson: Homers, walks three times in loss

Pederson went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and three walks in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Pederson opened the game by taking Ryan Johnson deep for his seventh leadoff homer and 22nd long ball of the season. It was his fifth home run over his last 15 games, prompting Los Angeles to pitch around his hot bat and walk him in each of his final three plate appearances. The strategy paid off, as Texas managed only two runs in the loss. Pederson is now one homer shy of matching his highest single-season total since 2020. Through 108 games this season, he owns an .854 OPS