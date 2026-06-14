Rangers' Joc Pederson: Idle against southpaw

Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Pederson missed out on a start in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Royals due to left hip discomfort, but he returned to the starting nine at designated hitter for Friday's 10-1 loss in the series opener in Boston. The Rangers will keep Pederson on the bench for a second straight day to close out the series, though his absences in those games have more to do with the Red Sox sending left-handed starters to the hill for both contests. Texas will likely continue to heavily shield Pederson against left-handed pitching; he's faced southpaws for just 13 of his 175 plate appearances on the season.