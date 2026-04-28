Pederson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Pederson entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and belted a solo home run. It was just the second home run and third extra-base hit over 27 games this season for Pederson. He'll continue to serve as the designated hitter against right-handers, but the Rangers should be open to replacement options. Since signing with Texas in 2024, Pederson has slashed .192/.301/.633 OPS with 11 home runs over 123 games.