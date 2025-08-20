Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Kansas City.

Pederson went deep in the fourth inning to give Texas a 2-1 lead. The homer was his third in 21 games since returning from a hand injury in late July. It's been a forgettable season for the slugger, who opened 2025 with an epic slump (.052 average over first 20 games) and never recovered. Prior to the injury, Pederson was batting .131 and since his return, he's batting .196.