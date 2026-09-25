Pederson (hand) took some swings in the batting cage Friday and is scheduled to face teammate Jack Leiter (ankle/biceps) in live batting practice this weekend, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A small fracture in Pederson's left hand ended the 34-year-old's regular season, but it sounds like he's expecting to play Tuesday -- that is, if the Rangers are able to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Pederson put together a resurgent campaign with an .816 OPS and 26 homers after posting a .613 OPS with nine homers in 2025.