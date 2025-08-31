Pederson went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

Pederson smacked a seventh-inning double to extend a hit streak to eight games, easily his best stretch of a trying season. He's gone 10-for-33 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI and six runs scored during the streak. In the month of August, the Rangers are seeing what they paid for when signing Pederson to one-year, $18.5 million contract with a player option for 2026. He's slashed .277/.338/.554 with five home runs and 12 RBI over 23 contests.