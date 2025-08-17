Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Texas included the left-handed-hitting Pederson in the initial lineup that it released for Sunday's contest, but he was later scratched for non-health-related reasons, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. The left-handed-hitting Pederson thus appears to be getting a rare day of rest against a righty, with the Blue Jays sending Jose Berrios to the mound for the series finale. Rowdy Tellez will fill in for Pederson as the Rangers' designated hitter.