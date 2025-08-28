Pederson went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run, an RBI single, an RBI groundout and two additional runs scored during Wednesday's 20-3 win over the Angels.

Pederson lifted his fifth home run of August with a second-inning three-run blast off Jack Kochanowicz, and extended his hit streak to seven games. The 33-year-old set season highs in runs scored and RBI during the offensive outburst. His previous best RBI total was two. During his hit streak, Pederson is 9-for-28 (.321) with nine RBI and five runs scored.