Rangers' Joc Pederson: Three hits, steal in win

Pederson went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Pederson has hit safely in his last six games, going 10-for-23 (.435) in that span. He made a rare start at first base to give Jake Burger a day off Saturday, but Pederson will see most of his playing time as a strong-side platoon option at designated hitter. Pederson is batting .251 with an .833 OPS, 17 home runs, two steals, 36 RBI, 41 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples across 93 contests this season.