Pederson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Pederson laced a first-pitch double to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning for the walk-off win. His hit followed a game-tying single by Corey Seager on the first pitch he saw, as it appears the Rangers had a plan to jump early on Cleveland closer Cade Smith. Pederson has hit safely in four consecutive games, going 5-for-15 with a double, a home run and three RBI.