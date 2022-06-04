Barlow (1-1) took the loss Friday versus the Mariners. He allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in one inning while taking a blown save.

Barlow's perfect run of save conversions ended Friday -- he's now 9-for-10 this season. He surrendered a two-run home run to Eugenio Suarez in the ninth inning. Considering Barlow allowed just two runs (one earned) in 11 innings in May, this can be chalked up to simple misfortune. He's at a 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 18.1 innings overall as the Rangers' primary closer.