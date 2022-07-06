Barlow was charged with a blown save after giving up one run on one hit during the ninth inning of Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Orioles. He had one strikeout and did not walk a batter.

The right-hander was called upon to protect a one-run lead, but he surrendered a two-out solo homer to Rougned Odor, which tied the game 9-9. It's the second straight blow save for Barlow, and he's allowed five earned runs over his past eight innings after posting a 2.21 ERA across his first 20.1 frames of the year.