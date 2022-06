Barlow struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Barlow blew a save and took the loss Friday against the M's, but he bounced back with a clean inning Saturday for his 10th save in 11 chances. He's kept runs off the board in 14 of his 19 appearances this year. The 26-year-old now has a 2.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 19.1 innings.