Texas manager Chris Woodward said Barlow (finger) could be activated in time for Tuesday's series-opener against the Astros.

Barlow made a third rehab appearance Saturday, walking one over a scoreless 1.2 innings for Triple-A Round Rock. Two of his three rehab outings lasted 1.2 innings, which could portend his usage when he returns to the majors. Barlow had been the Rangers' closer but was removed from the role early in July. Woodward has been using Jonathan Hernandez in that role for now.