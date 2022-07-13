The Rangers placed Barlow on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right index finger blister.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward recently dropped Barlow from the closer's role in favor of taking a committee approach to save situations, and the injury will only further hamper the 26-year-old's chances of recapturing the gig at any point in 2022. Even the committee could soon come to an end, as Brett Martin is quickly building security as the Rangers' preferred ninth-inning man after successfully converting all three save chances he's received since Barlow's demotion from the role.