Barlow (illness) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and struck out one over a perfect inning of relief in an appearance against Salt Lake.

Barlow is first able return from the 15-day injured list early next week and looks as though he could be in line for activation near his eligibility date if he can turn in another strong rehab appearance or two. The right-hander was shelved in late May after he was diagnosed with kidney stones, but he's apparently made a swift recovery.