Barlow recorded his 11th save of the season during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander's lack of dominance remains a concern, but as long as he's getting the job done for the Rangers. his closer job seems secure. Over the last month, Barlow has converted eight of nine save chances with a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and poor 6:6 K:BB through 12 innings.