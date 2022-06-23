Barlow worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday without a walk or strikeout to record his 13th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Phillies.

The right-hander continues to be effective, if not dominant, as the Rangers' closer. Barlow is 13-for-15 in converting save chances, and while his 2.96 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 24.1 innings are impressive, his mediocre 20.4 percent strikeout rate and stingy .200 BABIP highlight how much his success relies on weak contact rather than overpowering raw stuff.