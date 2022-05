Barlow walked one during a scoreless ninth inning to earnt he save in Thursday's 4-1 victory against the Athletics.

Barlow entered after the Rangers scored four in the top of the ninth to take the lead and surrendered a leadoff walk but induced a double play and pop out to end the game. He appears healthy after a nine-game hiatus due to a blister and should see regular closer duties for the foreseeable future with a dominant 1.76 ERA and 0.91 WHIP.