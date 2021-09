Barlow fired a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in the win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Barlow entered the ninth inning with a one run lead. He retired the side in order to earn his sixth save of the season. He has three saves in his last three appearances dating back to Sept. 8. The rookie has allowed just four earned runs all season, good for a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 22.2 innings.