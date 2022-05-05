Barlow earned the save during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Phillies by allowing one unearned run during the 10th inning. He struck out two and didn't record a walk.

The two teams were held scoreless through nine innings, but the Rangers claimed a two-run lead in the top of the 10th thanks a two-run single by Brad Miller. Barlow didn't allow a ball out of the infield during the bottom half of the inning, but Jean Segura -- who started the inning on second -- came around to score on a Odubel Herrera groundout after advancing to third when Didi Gregorius struck out to start the inning. Barlow has recorded saves in three straight appearances and currently sports a 2.16 ERA with a 12:1 K:BB.