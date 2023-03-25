Barlow was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Barlow has recorded double-digit saves in both of his MLB campaigns to date and owns a career 2.81 ERA, so the decision comes as something of a surprise. His ERA estimators, including a 4.73 xFIP and a 4.21 SIERA, tell a much different story about his performance, but he's cruised to a 2.16 ERA this spring while striking out 13 batters in 8.1 innings. He'll presumably still get the chance to make an impact at the highest level this season, but he's clearly fallen down the pecking order.