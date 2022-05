Barlow earned the save, allowing a walk and striking out a batter in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win over the Yankees.

After walking the first batter, Barlow retired the final three batters in order. It was not the most efficient outing as he needed 24 pitches to complete the inning, throwing only 13 strikes. The 26-year-old has not allowed a hit in his last six outings, covering 6.1 innings, and is 4-for-4 in save opportunities on the season.