Barlow secured his third save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rockies on Monday. He needed just seven pitches to get through three batters, as he threw a perfect inning.

Monday was Barlow's first appearance since Aug. 19 after he spent some time on the 10-day injured list for a finger blister. The 25-year-old was thrown right back into the closer's role upon return and was able to shut down the Rockies for his third save in as many attempts. Barlow now owns a 1.02 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings and figured to remain the team's ninth-inning man until a reason should come up for change.