Barlow grabbed the save during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Phillies with a scoreless ninth inning. He had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner.

Barlow needed only eight pitches to retire the side in order and pick up his second save of the season. The 26-year-old was named the team's closer by manager Chris Woodward just over a week ago, and he's converted both his save chances thus far. The right-hander has a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through 7.1 innings this season.