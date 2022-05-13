Barlow earned the save after allowing one hit and one walk during a scoreless ninth inning during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

Barlow came on in the top of the ninth with a two-run lead, but gave up a leadoff single to Ryan O'Hearn. After retiring the next two batters, the closer walked MJ Melendez, bringing the winning run to the plate. However, Whit Merrifield bounced one to second to end the game, securing Barlow's sixth save of the season. The second-year reliever has converted all six of his save attempts this year and currently holds a 14:3 K:BB.