Barlow (finger) shifted his rehab assignment from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.
Barlow will make a rehab appearance for Round Rock later Wednesday in what could be his final tune-up outing before returning from the 15-day injured list. When he's likely activated this weekend, Barlow will be rejoining a Rangers bullpen that is a bit thinner after Matt Bush was dealt to the Brewers, but Barlow may still have to settle for a setup or middle-relief role initially. That being said, Brett Martin has been shaky in his recent save chances, so if Barlow pitches effectively upon being activated, he may not have to wait long to get another look as the team's closer.