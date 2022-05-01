Barlow earned the save against the Braves on a Saturday with a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward called Barlow the team's closer last weekend, but the right-hander hadn't gotten the chance to prove himself in the role until being called upon Saturday versus the Braves. That was largely due to circumstance -- through their first 20 games, the Rangers had won just six contests and provided only one save opportunity, which went to Matt Bush. Barlow finally got his first chance to close Saturday and did well, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side in order. More opportunities should come in time, and Barlow has demonstrated good stuff so far this season, allowing just five hits while posting a 9:1 K:BB across 6.1 innings.