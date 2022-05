Barlow issued one walk and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning while earning a save over the Angels on Monday.

Barlow allowed a leadoff walk to Luis Rengifo but had no issue finishing off the 7-4 win. He's now turned in 10 straight scoreless appearances, going 1-0 with seven saves during that span. The 26-year-old is sporting a 1.35 ERA and a 15:4 K:BB on the year.