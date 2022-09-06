site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joe Barlow: Throwing off mound Wednesday
Barlow (blister) will throw off a mound Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Barlow could end up missing two months due to blister trouble, with one appearance sandwiched in between absences. Once he is able to return, he should work in a setup capacity.
