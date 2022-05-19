Barlow was unavailable for Wednesday's save opportunity against the Angels due to a "hot spot" on his finger, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander has apparently battled the blister issue all season, but it flared up more than usual Wednesday and prevented him from being available. Barlow could remain unavailable for another day or two before reclaiming the closer's role. Dennis Santana secured the save against the Halos, but Matt Bush and Brock Burke could also be in the mix if another save opportunity arises in the next couple days.