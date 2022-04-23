Barlow is seen by manager Chris Woodward as the Rangers' closer, though he wasn't available in a save chance Saturday against Oakland after pitching Thursday and getting fully warmed up Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Woodward said in late March that he didn't want to put Barlow in the closer role right away. He didn't wind up putting anyone else in the role right away either, however, as the team didn't record a save through its first 13 games. Matt Bush got the save opportunity Saturday, but it looks as though Barlow will be the most likely option to get the next chance.