Gatto signed a one-year, $570,500 contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Gatto was selected by the Angels in the second round of the 2014 first-year player draft, but he hasn't yet pitched above the Double-A level. However, he could be on track to make his debut in the big leagues after signing a major-league contract. The right-hander spent the last two seasons at Double-A, and he transitioned into a bullpen role in 2019. He recorded three saves while posting a 4.80 ERA and 57:28 K:BB over 54.1 innings across 32 appearances in 2019.