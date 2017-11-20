Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Added to 40-man roster
Palumbo (elbow) was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster on Monday.
This move protects him from the Rule 5 draft. He was on his way to establishing himself as the Rangers' best pitching prospect last season when he suffered a torn UCL in late April. He will be out at least until May or June of 2018. Palumbo posted a 0.66 ERA and 22:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings at High-A before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He really broke out in 2016, excelling after moving from the bullpen to the rotation at Low-A. Look for him to return to High-A when he is healthy.
