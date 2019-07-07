The Rangers officially recalled Palumbo from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Sunday's game against the Twins.

Palumbo is scheduled to work as the Rangers' primary pitcher in the first-half finale after opener Jose Leclerc exits the contest. Over his previous two outings with the big club this season, Palumbo has covered six innings while allowing 11 runs on 12 hits and three walks. He'll likely be headed back to Nashville at the conclusion of Sunday's contest.

