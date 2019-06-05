Palumbo is a candidate to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the A's, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Palumbo would presumably head back to the minors after Saturday's spot start, which would also mark his big-league debut. The 24-year-old southpaw has been solid in 10 appearances (nine starts) for Double-A Frisco this season, compiling a 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 65:24 K:BB in 50.2 innings for the RoughRiders.