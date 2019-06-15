Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Candidate to start Wednesday
Manager Chris Woodward acknowledged Palumbo is a candidate to start Wednesday against the Indians, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This is the rotation spot that once held by Drew Smyly, who pitched himself out of the mix for the time being. Woodward said earlier that Shelby Miller will not be moving back to the rotation, and that the Rangers are not expected to fill the slot with a bullpen start, as they did Friday. That leaves Palumbo, who made a start for the Rangers on June 8, as the most likely option. The left-hander was returned to the minors after that start and, by rule, is unable to return to MLB for 10 days. That's why he wasn't on the mound for Texas on Friday. Instead, he started for Double-A Frisco, an outing that looked remarkably like a tune-up designed to keep him fresh. He threw three scoreless innings and was pulled after just 48 pitches.
