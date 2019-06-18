Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Palumbo will be recalled from Double-A Frisco to start Wednesday's game against the Indians, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Palumbo made his big-league debut earlier this season with Texas, surrendering four runs while fanning four over four innings June 8 against the Athletics. He'll get another shot to work deeper into the ballgame Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Candidate to start Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Sent back to minors•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Officially called up•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Set for debut Saturday•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Candidate for spot start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...