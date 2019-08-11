Palumbo could return to the majors to make a start on Aug. 20 during the doubleheader against the Angels, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 24-year-old southpaw is the Rangers' top pitching prospect and has been excellent in five starts in the Pacific Coast League (3.43 ERA, 32 strikeouts in 21 innings). He has not fared as well in nine big-league innings, but those appearances were not necessarily a logical step in his development, but more of a byproduct of him being on the 40-man roster and the back of the Rangers' big-league rotation being affected by injuries and poor performances.