Palumbo isn't expected to throw for at least two weeks due to a back strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Palumbo posted an 8.44 ERA and 2.44 WHIP in 5.1 innings across his first three appearances (two starts) with Triple-A Round Rock this season. However, the southpaw dealt with back injuries this spring that have apparently resurfaced, and he'll be shut down as a result. It's not yet clear when Palumbo could return to game action.