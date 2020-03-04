The Rangers scratched Palumbo ahead of his scheduled Cactus League start Thursday versus the Cubs due to right heel inflammation, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Jonathan Hernandez is slated to take the hill Thursday in place of Palumbo. Texas doesn't view the issue as a serious one for the young lefty, who could be ready to resume mound work after a few days of rest. Palumbo is technically vying for a spot in the big-league rotation this spring, but Jordan Lyles and Kolby Allard look like far better bets to win the fifth starter's role.