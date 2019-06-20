Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Demoted to minors
The Rangers optioned Palumbo to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
After Palumbo was roughed up for seven runs over two innings in Wednesday's loss to the Indians, the Rangers appear inclined to test their luck with another pitcher when the team requires a fifth starter again next weekend. Texas recalled Kyle Bird from Triple-A in a corresponding move to add a long-relief option to the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...