The Rangers optioned Palumbo to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After Palumbo was roughed up for seven runs over two innings in Wednesday's loss to the Indians, the Rangers appear inclined to test their luck with another pitcher when the team requires a fifth starter again next weekend. Texas recalled Kyle Bird from Triple-A in a corresponding move to add a long-relief option to the bullpen.

