Palumbo (0-3) was charged with the loss against the Yankees on Friday, surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven across three innings.

Because Palumbo's load has been light since August, Friday was another short outing for him. The good news is that his late-season start could indicate he may have secured a spot in the rotation for 2020. The 24-year-old whiffed a season-high seven batters in just three innings against a volatile Yankees lineup, so clearly there's potential there. All three of Palumbo's runs allowed came via the long ball, including a solo shot to Giancarlo Stanton in the first, Cameron Maybin in the second and Brett Gardner in the fourth. Gardner was his first and only batter faced in the fourth before getting yanked. Unfortunately, Palumbo finishes out the season winless with a disappointing 9.18 ERA and 1.74 WHIP.