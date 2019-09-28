Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Fans seven in loss
Palumbo (0-3) was charged with the loss against the Yankees on Friday, surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven across three innings.
Because Palumbo's load has been light since August, Friday was another short outing for him. The good news is that his late-season start could indicate he may have secured a spot in the rotation for 2020. The 24-year-old whiffed a season-high seven batters in just three innings against a volatile Yankees lineup, so clearly there's potential there. All three of Palumbo's runs allowed came via the long ball, including a solo shot to Giancarlo Stanton in the first, Cameron Maybin in the second and Brett Gardner in the fourth. Gardner was his first and only batter faced in the fourth before getting yanked. Unfortunately, Palumbo finishes out the season winless with a disappointing 9.18 ERA and 1.74 WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...