Palumbo (0-1) gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one through two innings, taking the loss against the Indians on Wednesday.

It was trouble from the start as Palumbo gave up two home runs and was down 5-0 in the first inning. He faced the minimum in the second inning but allowed four baserunners and two more runs without recording an out in the third inning. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels has suggested that Palumbo was not called upon for a spot start in preparation of this start, but the 24-year old did not make this an easy decision with his performance. Through two starts, Palumbo has an 0-1 record with an 16.50 ERA.