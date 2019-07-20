Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Injury to delay move to big club
Palumbo developed tendinitis in his right ankle coming out of a recent simulated game and won't be called up from Triple-A Nashville to start Monday's game against the Mariners, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
With the Rangers announcing Friday that Jesse Chavez would move into the bullpen, Palumbo was in line to rejoin the rotation as Texas' fifth starter this week. Those plans will be put on hold while Palumbo remains shut down with the injury, with the Rangers having yet to name a replacement for him. Adrian Sampson will be moved up a day in the pitching schedule to start Monday's series opener, but the Rangers will have to break in a new fifth starter beginning Tuesday.
