Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Lands on IL
Palumbo (thumb) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Since Palumbo was up as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader, he'll be sent to the MiLB injured list. He'll be eligible to return beginning Aug. 27, though it's unclear at this time if he'll be ready to go by then.
More News
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Exits early with blister•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Up for Tuesday's start•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Set to start in Tuesday's twin bill•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Could return for doubleheader•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Returns to Nashville•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start