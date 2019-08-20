Palumbo (thumb) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Since Palumbo was up as the 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader, he'll be sent to the MiLB injured list. He'll be eligible to return beginning Aug. 27, though it's unclear at this time if he'll be ready to go by then.

